It is not possible to return power outage schedules for Kyiv now - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK reports that Kyiv cannot have stable power outage schedules due to the emergency mode of the energy system. Electricity is switched on and off manually, which causes uneven outages.
It is currently impossible to provide more or less stable blackout schedules for Kyiv, as the capital's energy system is currently in emergency mode. This was reported by DTEK, writes UNN.
Details
DTEK explained that despite the fact that critical infrastructure has been powered, the capital is currently in emergency mode. There is not enough electricity even to turn lights on and off according to regular schedules.
Lights are turned on and off manually, depending on the state of the system at the moment. Therefore, outages are prolonged and once again upset with their unevenness. Nowhere in the world has there been such a thing. Zero days without energy destruction for how many months in a row. Energy workers are engaged in historical work to bring us back to schedules
Recall
In Kyiv, after the attack, electricity supply has been restored to all critical infrastructure facilities. The situation with electricity supply remains difficult, and emergency blackouts continue.