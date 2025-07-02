It is most difficult for Ukraine to return civilian hostages due to the lack of proper mechanisms - Lubinets

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
01:11 PM • 3500 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 11735 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 21352 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 28496 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41797 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 71450 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 39974 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45894 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88630 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55283 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
7.3m/s
34%
749mm
Popular news
Kharkiv was hit by Russian drone at night: consequences shownJuly 2, 05:59 AM • 18734 views
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya MatvienkoJuly 2, 07:17 AM • 15165 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 50054 views
Kellogg dismissed accusations of "promising" Lukashenka about strikes on Russian territory10:07 AM • 9780 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 7544 views
Publications
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 3062 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 8460 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88630 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 110578 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 118660 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Virastyuk Vasyl Yaroslavovych
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season12:56 PM • 3625 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 50690 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 39942 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 102940 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 103674 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Mi-24
Time (magazine)

It is most difficult for Ukraine to return civilian hostages due to the lack of proper mechanisms - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 65 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that it is most difficult for Ukraine to return civilian hostages due to the lack of clear mechanisms and an international partner. Unlike prisoners of war and children, there is no exchange procedure for civilians.

It is most difficult for Ukraine to return civilian hostages due to the lack of proper mechanisms - Lubinets

It is most difficult for Ukraine to return Ukrainian hostages captured by Russia, as there are no clear mechanisms for their return. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Details

It is most difficult to return civilian hostages. Because for prisoners of war, an exchange mechanism has been created based on the Geneva Conventions, the return of children takes place within the framework of an approved plan, there is an international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children. The return of civilian hostages is currently the most difficult area

- explained the Ombudsman.

Lubinets explained that Ukraine does not have a procedure for conducting exchanges. There is also no international partner with whom such actions could be coordinated.

Legally, we do not have a procedure for conducting exchanges. We have not established a direct communication channel with any international partner to pressure the Russian Federation regarding the return of Ukrainian hostages. This is one of the issues we are currently working on

- added Lubinets.

Addition

Lubinets reported that in May, Ukraine returned citizens of the aggressor state, evacuated from the Kursk region, to Russia. This happened as part of the return of civilians, without an exchange.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9