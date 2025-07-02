It is most difficult for Ukraine to return civilian hostages due to the lack of proper mechanisms - Lubinets

It is most difficult for Ukraine to return Ukrainian hostages captured by Russia, as there are no clear mechanisms for their return. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Details

It is most difficult to return civilian hostages. Because for prisoners of war, an exchange mechanism has been created based on the Geneva Conventions, the return of children takes place within the framework of an approved plan, there is an international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children. The return of civilian hostages is currently the most difficult area - explained the Ombudsman.

Lubinets explained that Ukraine does not have a procedure for conducting exchanges. There is also no international partner with whom such actions could be coordinated.

Legally, we do not have a procedure for conducting exchanges. We have not established a direct communication channel with any international partner to pressure the Russian Federation regarding the return of Ukrainian hostages. This is one of the issues we are currently working on - added Lubinets.

Addition

Lubinets reported that in May, Ukraine returned citizens of the aggressor state, evacuated from the Kursk region, to Russia. This happened as part of the return of civilians, without an exchange.