Israel has officially received the list of hostages to be released today: who will be returned

Israel has officially received the list of hostages to be released today. Hamas plans to release three women in exchange for Israel releasing 90 Palestinian prisoners. Reported by UNN referring to The Times of Israel.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel has officially received the list of hostages to be released today.

According to the statement, the security service is currently verifying the details, and the government-authorized hostage return coordinator Gal Hirsch is informing the families of the three women who are to be released.

The release of the hostages is expected to begin after 4:00 pm local time, after which Israel will release 90 Palestinian prisoners.

The delay in handing over the list lasted more than half a day, but now that the list has been received, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has officially come into effect at 11:15 am local time.

The terrorist group Hamas has stated that it will release three women - Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher. They were taken hostage on October 7, 2023 during a Hamas attack, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people and the abduction of 251 people.

For example, Romi Gonen, a 24-year-old participant in the Nova festival, is one of the hostages to be released. Her brother, Shahaf, confirmed on social media that she is "on the list".

During the attack on October 7, Romi reported in a phone call with her mother that she was injured. Three of her friends who were with her were killed.

Recall

Israel announced that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will come into effect at 11:15 am local time.