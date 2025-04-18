In Ukraine, April 18 is expected to be up to +24, without precipitation

On Friday, April 18, weather forecasters predict warm weather in Ukraine. The air will warm up to +24 in some places. Forecasters do not predict precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

On April 18, the weather in Ukraine will continue to be determined by a high-pressure field. Only in Zakarpattia and the Carpathian region will the influence of an atmospheric front be felt during the day, which will cause a small short-term rain, in some places with thunderstorms. No precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Wind mostly south-easterly, 7–12 m/s.

Temperature in the afternoon 19-24° warm, on the coast of the seas 15-20°.

In the Kyiv region and in the capital it will be cloudy with clearings. No precipitation. Wind south-easterly, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature in the region in the afternoon 19-24°; in Kyiv in the afternoon 21-23°.

