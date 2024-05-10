In Paris, a detainee opens fire at a police station and wounds two policemen

The shooting took place at a police station in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, two policemen were wounded, according to sources from BFMTV and TF1 Info, UNN reports .

Details

According to TV channels, the victims are in extremely serious condition.

The shooting was opened by a detainee who had attempted to inflict stab wounds. During the search, he grabbed a service weapon from one of the police officers. The shooter was also wounded.

The incident occurred around 22:30 local time.

School shooting in Finland: one teenager killed