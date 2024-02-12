German Chancellor Scholz pledges to meet 2% NATO spending target

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that defense companies can expect his government to increase military spending and fulfill its commitment to spend 2% of GDP on NATO defense, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Scholz made the statement after former US President Donald Trump sparked outrage among US allies by suggesting that the United States might not be able to protect other NATO members who do not spend enough on defense from a potential Russian invasion.

While in office, Trump publicly criticized countries that failed to meet the NATO alliance's goal of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense.

Scholz said that the defense industry in Germany and Europe should switch to mass production of weapons, as the war between Russia and Ukraine has shown how European manufacturers are struggling to meet the demand for ammunition.

Scholz visited the future site of Rheinmetall, which is opening a new weapons production plant in central Germany.

"We have to move from manufacturing to large-scale production of defense equipment," Scholz said.

"Not only the United States, but all European countries must do more to support Ukraine. The promises made so far are not enough. Germany's strength alone is not enough," the German Chancellor said.

Scholz said that Germany's army and defense industry can now rely on Berlin's commitment to meet NATO's 2% target.

"This is extremely necessary. Because no matter how harsh the reality is, we are not living in peaceful times," Scholz said.

He added that European states should pool their arms orders to help the industry meet its long-term commitments.

"If I want to buy a VW Golf in two or three years, I know today that it will exist. I may have to wait three or six months for it, but then the car will be in my yard," he said.

"But that's not how arms production works. Tanks, howitzers, helicopters, and anti-aircraft systems are not on a shelf somewhere," Scholz said.

