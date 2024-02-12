German Chancellor Scholz pledges to meet 2% NATO spending target

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 58135 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115602 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121007 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163151 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164492 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266215 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176563 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166779 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148578 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236630 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 80379 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 58121 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 93892 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 54754 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 35444 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266215 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236630 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247558 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233823 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115604 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99033 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100324 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116876 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117549 views
Actual
German Chancellor Scholz pledges to meet 2% NATO spending target

German Chancellor Scholz pledges to meet 2% NATO spending target

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20351 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that defense companies can expect his government to increase military spending and that it will fulfill its commitment to spend 2% of GDP on NATO defense.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that defense companies can expect his government to increase military spending and fulfill its commitment to spend 2% of GDP on NATO defense, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Scholz made the statement after former US President Donald Trump sparked outrage among US allies by suggesting that the United States might not be able to protect other NATO members who do not spend enough on defense from a potential Russian invasion.

While in office, Trump publicly criticized countries that failed to meet the NATO alliance's goal of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense.

Scholz said that the defense industry in Germany and Europe should switch to mass production of weapons, as the war between Russia and Ukraine has shown how European manufacturers are struggling to meet the demand for ammunition.

Scholz visited the future site of Rheinmetall, which is opening a new weapons production plant in central Germany.

"We have to move from manufacturing to large-scale production of defense equipment," Scholz said.

"Not only the United States, but all European countries must do more to support Ukraine. The promises made so far are not enough. Germany's strength alone is not enough," the German Chancellor said.

Scholz said that Germany's army and defense industry can now rely on Berlin's commitment to meet NATO's 2% target.

"This is extremely necessary. Because no matter how harsh the reality is, we are not living in peaceful times," Scholz said.

He added that European states should pool their arms orders to help the industry meet its long-term commitments.

"If I want to buy a VW Golf in two or three years, I know today that it will exist. I may have to wait three or six months for it, but then the car will be in my yard," he said.

"But that's not how arms production works. Tanks, howitzers, helicopters, and anti-aircraft systems are not on a shelf somewhere," Scholz said.

We don't have time, we need to strengthen the defense industry - Tusk comments on Trump's threat to NATO12.02.24, 17:03 • 27183 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
volkswagenVolkswagen
reutersReuters
reinmetallRheinmetal
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising