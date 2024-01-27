Georgian customs officers recorded 1,770 attempts to circumvent sanctions against the russian federation

Georgian customs officers have detected 1770 attempts to import goods into Georgia bypassing anti-russian sanctions. This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus with reference to the Minister of Finance of Georgia Lash Khutsishvili, UNN reports.

Details

Since the introduction of sanctions (against russia - ed.), we have recorded 1770 cases of refusal to return from the Georgian border and refusals to perform customs procedures. Today, 36 operational risk profiles are active, which automatically identify sanctions data and initiate the identification of additional risk factors - Lasha Khutsishvili said.

Recall

On January 24, it became known that the ambassadors of the European Union agreed to extend economic sanctions against Russia for another six months.

Georgia and Armenia sign a memorandum of strategic partnership