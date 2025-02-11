Former State Treasury official in Poltava region hid over 95 million

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 30516 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 71685 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 95480 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111791 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90092 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121518 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101920 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113174 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116808 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156270 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100954 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 76090 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 46932 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101828 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 73231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111791 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121518 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156270 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146692 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178924 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 73231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101828 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135282 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137172 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165289 views
Former State Treasury official in Poltava region hid over 95 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23714 views

A former official of the State Treasury in Poltava region is suspected of making false declarations. According to the investigation, he failed to disclose more than UAH 95 million in his 2023 declaration.

The former official is suspected of lying in his declaration - according to the investigation, he failed to declare more than UAH 95 million.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN.  

He is charged with declaring false information (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- , the statement said.

According to the investigation, the former official, while working at the State Treasury, filed a declaration for 2023, providing false information.

Image

The amount of discrepancies is over UAH 95 million. An investigation is underway.

The case is being investigated by Poltava police investigators with the support of the Strategic Investigations Department.

Recall

The Kyiv City Council exposed a criminal organizationinvolved in land corruption. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
kyivKyiv

