Former State Treasury official in Poltava region hid over 95 million
A former official of the State Treasury in Poltava region is suspected of making false declarations. According to the investigation, he failed to disclose more than UAH 95 million in his 2023 declaration.
This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN.
He is charged with declaring false information (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
According to the investigation, the former official, while working at the State Treasury, filed a declaration for 2023, providing false information.
The amount of discrepancies is over UAH 95 million. An investigation is underway.
The case is being investigated by Poltava police investigators with the support of the Strategic Investigations Department.
