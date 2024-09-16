Explosion occurs near a club in the center of Cologne: one injured reported

On Monday morning, an explosion occurred in the German city of Cologne, with one person reported injured, UNN reports, citing Radio Köln and Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger.

Details

Early Monday morning, a major police operation was conducted in the center of Cologne. Police say that an explosion allegedly occurred on Hohenzollernring Street between Rudolfplatz and Ehrenstrasse.

Further details are not yet known. A spokesman for the fire service said they had been called, but no extinguishing was necessary.

"The situation on the ground is still confusing. Presumably, the explosion took place near the Vanity Club Cologne. It is not known whether it was a targeted attack. There is also a Butlers branch in the building," notes Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger.

According to Radio Köln, according to the fire department, one person was slightly injured and taken to the hospital. It is not yet known how extensive the damage to the house is and how it occurred.

As reported by Express, the editorial office has surveillance footage from the entrance area of the club. It shows a man in a sweatshirt allegedly putting a bag in front of the entrance. Shortly afterward, an explosion occurred.

The area between Rudolfplatz and Friesenplatz was cordoned off. The Cologne police are asking the public to avoid the area via social network X.

An explosion occurred at an explosives production facility in Germany - BILD