EU High Representative Borrell announces visit to Kyiv

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced a visit to Ukraine, but did not give any details, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

"I am on my way to Kyiv," Borrell told reporters in Warsaw.

On Tuesday, EU leaders, overcoming the resistance of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, approved an allocation of €50 billion in economic and financial aid to Ukraine over the next four years.

EU to allocate at least €21 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024 - Borrell

Speaking about the EU's military assistance to Ukraine, Borrell once again called on the EU countries to do everything possible in this regard.

"It's not just a matter of time, it's also a matter of the quantity and quality of our supplies. And, of course, we need to supply more and faster, because Ukraine has to win," Borrell was quoted as saying by AFP.

Borel's upcoming visit to Kyiv will be his fourth during the war.