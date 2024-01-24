EU agrees on new guidelines to combat human trafficking

The new rules should apply throughout the EU and provide for maximum penalties for the crime.

Representatives of the member states and the European Parliament agreed to comprehensively amend the existing directive on the prosecution of suspected human traffickers. The EU presidency of Belgium announced that the planned changes include, among other things, the punishment of persons who knowingly use the services of human trafficking victims. The list of forms of exploitation within the meaning of the directive also includes forced marriages, illegal adoption and forced surrogacy.

The crime should be punishable by a maximum penalty of imprisonment for a term of at least five years. This means that criminal provisions that only provide for a sentence of up to two years for such crimes will no longer be possible. Particularly serious crimes will be punishable by imprisonment for at least ten years.

It is also reported that the new rules should apply throughout the EU.

According to the European Commission, in 2022, more than 7,000 people are victims of human trafficking in the EU every year. However, as many crimes go unreported, the number of unreported cases is likely much higher.

