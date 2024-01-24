ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 56005 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

EU agrees on new guidelines to combat human trafficking

EU agrees on new guidelines to combat human trafficking

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30084 views

The EU has agreed on new guidelines to combat human trafficking, including penalties for those who use the services of trafficking victims and adding forced marriage, illegal adoption and surrogacy to the list of human rights violations. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of at least five years.

The new rules should apply throughout the EU and provide for maximum penalties for the crime.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Zeit.

Details

Representatives of the member states and the European Parliament agreed to comprehensively amend the existing directive on the prosecution of suspected human traffickers. The EU presidency of Belgium announced that the planned changes include, among other things, the punishment of persons who knowingly use the services of human trafficking victims. The list of forms of exploitation within the meaning of the directive also includes forced marriages, illegal adoption and forced surrogacy.

He was in charge of a filtration camp in Zaporizhzhia: National Police serves suspicion notice to russian FSB officer24.01.24, 11:24 • 27970 views

The crime should be punishable by a maximum penalty of imprisonment for a term of at least five years. This means that criminal provisions that only provide for a sentence of up to two years for such crimes will no longer be possible. Particularly serious crimes will be punishable by imprisonment for at least ten years.

It is also reported that the new rules should apply throughout the EU.

AddendumAddendum

According to the European Commission, in 2022, more than 7,000 people are victims of human trafficking in the EU every year. However, as many crimes go unreported, the number of unreported cases is likely much higher.

France fined Amazon 32 million euros for employee snooping24.01.24, 07:45 • 25356 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

