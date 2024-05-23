Elon Musk's “X” platform will soon cancel public swearing

Elon Musk's social media platform "X" will remove public likes so that users can safely like "sharp" posts. This was reported by UNN with reference to X Daily News.

Details

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is preparing for another change under the leadership of its owner Elon Musk. X Daily News, a portal that specializes in covering the latest news about X, published a screenshot accompanied by a message that "X may be hiding 'likes' for all users by default.

Soon after, X's director of engineering, Haofei Wang, confirmed that in the future, "likes" would become private.

"Yes, we do make preferences private," Wang said in response to a post by MacRumors researcher Aaron Perris.

Public likes encourage inappropriate behavior. For example, many people feel embarrassed because they don't like content that might be "edgy." Soon you'll be able to like without worrying about who will see it - Wang wrote.

He reminded that the more posts users like, the better the For You algorithm will recommend content.

The "Like" feature allows users to see what type of content different users like, with a greater emphasis on public figures. For example, in 2022, Elon Musk was embroiled in controversy because he "liked" posts from anti-LGBT accounts. It is for this reason that many speculate that he will introduce this new feature of hiding "likes" to protect his public image.

