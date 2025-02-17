Elon Musk's daughter criticizes paternity claims

Elon Musk's daughter is poking fun at her strained relationship with her father... by releasing a video about having a half-sibling and telling how she found out about the news. This is reported by TMZ, writes UNN.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon's 21-year-old daughter by his first ex-wife, Justine Wilson, posted on TikTok this weekend about her alleged child, which Ashley St. Clair claims is Musk's.

In the clip, Vivian silently sings along to an audio recording from the TV show Phineas and Ferb - essentially saying that it's weird that she now found out about her two new siblings from Reddit instead of her own family.

It is noted that Elon and Vivian do not speak to each other... The publication recalled that in the summer, Vivian, who is transgender, criticized Musk, who claimed that he made the transition because of the “virus of the awakening of the mind.

Vivian claims that Elon has never been a father figure to her... and despite his stories about the time they spent together when Vivian was a child, she says they never had a special relationship.

In fact, last month Vivian said in an interview that Elon scolded her for being gay and never really supported her.

Influencer Ashley St. Clair announcedthat she gave birth to a child with Elon Musk five months ago. The blogger asks the media to respect the privacy of the child and avoid annoying reports.