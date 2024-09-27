Egor Dementiev became the world champion in road cycling

Yegor Dementiev became the world champion in road cycling. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian para athlete Yegor Dementiev won a gold medal at the World Road Cycling Championships in Switzerland. This is Dementiev's second medal at this tournament: he previously won bronze.

The famous cyclist, who has already become a champion at the Paralympic Games, won the group race in the C5 class.

