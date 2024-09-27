Egor Dementiev became the world champion in road cycling
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian para athlete Yegor Dementiev won a gold medal at the World Road Cycling Championships in Switzerland. He won the group race in the C5 class, which is Dementiev's second award at this tournament.
Details
The famous cyclist, who has already become a champion at the Paralympic Games, won the group race in the C5 class.
