Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
DIU cyber specialists attack Russian companies involved in weapons production

DIU cyber specialists attack Russian companies involved in weapons production

On September 7, cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked Russian resources related to weapons production. The internal infrastructure of 14 servers was destroyed, including databases and backups of military equipment companies.

On September 7, Ukrainian intelligence cyber specialists attacked a number of Russian resources involved in the genocidal war. In particular, the attack targeted enterprisesthat produce elements for the electronic base, other spare parts for Russian weapons, and equipment for metal processing, UNN reports.

On September 7, 2024, cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked a number of Russian resources involved in the genocidal war. Under attack were enterprises that produce elements for the electronic base, other spare parts for Russian weapons, and equipment for metal processing

- GUR informs. 

The resources of companies involved in the development of the military infrastructure of the aggressor state have also suffered.

“Among them are SMKomplekt EC, KristElKom, KonturNIRS, Chip-prof, Chelyabinsk Industrial Modernization Plant, Sibinstrument, Smetka.ru and a number of others.

The propaganda “Simferopol Forum” also experienced difficulties as a result of the attack.

As a result of the cyber operation, the DIU's Defence Intelligence gained access to 14 servers and destroyed the internal infrastructure of the attacked targets by erasing system files, databases and backups, the statement said.

The cyber specialists also posted congratulations on the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine on the websites of the attacked resources.

According to a UNN source, on Wednesday, September 4, , as a result of an operation by cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine together with the Military Intelligence Team, the network infrastructure on the territory of the aggressor state was damaged. A total of 18 servers were destroyed beyond recovery.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies

Contact us about advertising