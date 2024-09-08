DIU cyber specialists attack Russian companies involved in weapons production

On September 7, Ukrainian intelligence cyber specialists attacked a number of Russian resources involved in the genocidal war. In particular, the attack targeted enterprisesthat produce elements for the electronic base, other spare parts for Russian weapons, and equipment for metal processing, UNN reports.

The resources of companies involved in the development of the military infrastructure of the aggressor state have also suffered.

“Among them are SMKomplekt EC, KristElKom, KonturNIRS, Chip-prof, Chelyabinsk Industrial Modernization Plant, Sibinstrument, Smetka.ru and a number of others.

The propaganda “Simferopol Forum” also experienced difficulties as a result of the attack.

As a result of the cyber operation, the DIU's Defence Intelligence gained access to 14 servers and destroyed the internal infrastructure of the attacked targets by erasing system files, databases and backups, the statement said.

The cyber specialists also posted congratulations on the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine on the websites of the attacked resources.

According to a UNN source, on Wednesday, September 4, , as a result of an operation by cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine together with the Military Intelligence Team, the network infrastructure on the territory of the aggressor state was damaged. A total of 18 servers were destroyed beyond recovery.