Damage in Kyiv due to night attack by Russian drones: what is known

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 50443 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 99548 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103508 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119591 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101140 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126842 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103034 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113252 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116870 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160379 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104466 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100524 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 74974 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108536 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102845 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119591 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126842 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160379 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150626 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182793 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102853 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108544 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137413 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139198 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167077 views
Damage in Kyiv due to night attack by Russian drones: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105431 views

Wreckage of downed drones fell in Darnytsia district of Kyiv after a night attack by Russian Federation. The facade of a residential building, windows, cars and a fence were damaged, with no casualties.

As a result of a nighttime attack by Russian troops with drones in Kyiv, debris fell in the Darnytsia district, damaging the facade of a residential building, windows, cars and a fence, no one was injured, KCMA head Timur Tkachenko said on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

During a night attack by enemy drones, our air defense units successfully worked on enemy targets. The wreckage of a UAV fell in Darnytsia district. The front of a residential building and windows were damaged. The debris also hit cars and damaged a fence in the private sector. Fortunately, there were no casualties

- Tkachenko wrote.

7 hours of air alert: the consequences of the Russian drone attack in Kyiv region08.02.25, 09:39 • 37930 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising