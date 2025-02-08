Damage in Kyiv due to night attack by Russian drones: what is known

As a result of a nighttime attack by Russian troops with drones in Kyiv, debris fell in the Darnytsia district, damaging the facade of a residential building, windows, cars and a fence, no one was injured, KCMA head Timur Tkachenko said on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

During a night attack by enemy drones, our air defense units successfully worked on enemy targets. The wreckage of a UAV fell in Darnytsia district. The front of a residential building and windows were damaged. The debris also hit cars and damaged a fence in the private sector. Fortunately, there were no casualties - Tkachenko wrote.

