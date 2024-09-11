Croatian Prime Minister arrives in Ukraine to present new aid package

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković arrived in Kyiv on September 11 for an unannounced working visit. The prime minister will take part in a meeting of the Crimean Platform and present a new package of bilateral assistance to Ukraine. This is reported by HRT, UNN.

In Kyiv, the Prime Minister has already attended the opening ceremony of the Monument to the Victims of the Crimean Tatar Genocide, which was led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Dzhemilev. Plenković met with the head of the Ukrainian state and his wife.

President of the Czech Senate arrives in Kyiv

During his stay in Kyiv, Plenkovic will also meet with, among others, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Shtefanchuk and the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Together with the delegation, the Prime Minister will take part in a meeting of the Crimean Platform. According to HRT, in addition to political support for Ukraine, there will also be specific agreements on assistance in demining Ukraine.

During the visit, a new package of bilateral assistance from Croatia to Ukraine will be presented.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Lammy arrive in Ukraine