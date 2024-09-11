Croatian Prime Minister arrives in Ukraine to present new aid package

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116821 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119247 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194315 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151389 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151668 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142452 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112368 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185254 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105039 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 84193 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 84193 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 80387 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 55841 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 62734 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 62734 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 38976 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 38976 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194315 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194315 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196300 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185254 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212106 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 200347 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200347 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148893 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148893 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148222 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152363 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143340 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143340 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159779 views
Croatian Prime Minister arrives in Ukraine to present new aid package

Croatian Prime Minister arrives in Ukraine to present new aid package

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27717 views

Andrej Plenkovic made an unannounced visit to Kyiv. He will participate in a meeting of the Crimean Platform and present a new package of bilateral assistance to Ukraine, including demining assistance.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković arrived in Kyiv on September 11 for an unannounced working visit.  The prime minister will take part in a meeting of the Crimean Platform and present a new package of bilateral assistance to Ukraine. This is reported by  HRT, UNN

In Kyiv, the Prime Minister has already attended the opening ceremony of the Monument to the Victims of the Crimean Tatar Genocide, which was led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Dzhemilev. Plenković met with the head of the Ukrainian state and his wife. 

Image

President of the Czech Senate arrives in Kyiv11.09.24, 10:12 • 31196 views

During his stay in Kyiv, Plenkovic will also  meet with, among others, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Shtefanchuk  and the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

 Together with the delegation, the Prime Minister will take part in a meeting of the Crimean Platform. According to HRT, in addition to political support for Ukraine, there will also be specific agreements on assistance in demining Ukraine. 

During the visit, a new package of bilateral assistance from Croatia to Ukraine will be presented.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Lammy arrive in Ukraine11.09.24, 12:06 • 21816 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

