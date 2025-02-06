Court leaves former 155th Brigade commander Ryumshyn in custody, but reduces bail

The Kyiv Court of Appeal left the former commander of the 155th Brigade, Dmytro Ryumshyn, who allowed mass desertion of his subordinates, in custody, but reduced the amount of bail. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

Details

According to the newspaper, the former commander of the 155th Brigade, Dmytro Ryumshyn, will remain in custody in the case of desertion of his subordinates, in particular in France, where the brigade was training. The court decided not to release Ryumshyn on bail, but the court reduced his bail from UAH 90 million to UAH 50 million.

Addendum

As previously reported by UNN , the State Bureau of Investigation together with the Security Service of Ukraine detained the former commander of the 155th separate mechanized brigade named after Anna Kyivska, Dmytro Ryumshyn, who allowed his subordinates to desert, in particular in France, where the brigade was undergoing training.

In January, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint on Ryumshyn in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 90 million.

Mykhailo Drapatyi , Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commented on the scandal over violations in the 155th Mechanized Brigade "Anna Kyivska" and stated that a number of facts have been revealed.

Pursuant to the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a comprehensive group of the General Staff headed by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Oleh Apostol began working in the troops.