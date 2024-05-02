ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Conference on Ukraine's recovery to be held in Berlin on June 11-12: details

Conference on Ukraine's recovery to be held in Berlin on June 11-12: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21536 views

Germany and Ukraine will jointly host the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) in Berlin on June 11-12, 2024, aimed at consolidating international support for the recovery, reconstruction, reform and modernization of Ukraine.

Germany and Ukraine will jointly hold a conference on the restoration of Ukraine on June 11 and 12, 2024 in Berlin, UNN reports with reference to the official website of the event.

Details

The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) will bring together leaders of governments, international organizations, business and civil society. 

The URC2024 is a continuation of a series of annual high-level events dedicated to the rapid recovery and long-term reconstruction of Ukraine, which have been held since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. This year's Recovery Conference will be hosted by an EU member state for the first time.

As stated on the website, URC2024 will continue to implement the principles defined at the first Lugano Conference and bring together stakeholders. Following the principles of the reform conferences held until 2022, URC2024 will also demonstrate Ukraine's progress in implementing internal transformations, in particular in the context of economic sustainability and Ukraine's future accession to the EU.

The key goal of URC2024 is to consolidate sustainable international support for the recovery, reconstruction, reform and modernization of Ukraine. This includes emergency assistance to meet urgent needs, implementation of rapid recovery projects, creation of attractive conditions for business and private investment, and active involvement of civil society in the reconstruction process.

Heads of state and government, ministers and government officials, representatives of international and financial organizations, business and civil society are invited to participate in the Conference.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

