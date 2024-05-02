Conference on Ukraine's recovery to be held in Berlin on June 11-12: details

Germany and Ukraine will jointly hold a conference on the restoration of Ukraine on June 11 and 12, 2024 in Berlin, UNN reports with reference to the official website of the event.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) will bring together leaders of governments, international organizations, business and civil society.

The URC2024 is a continuation of a series of annual high-level events dedicated to the rapid recovery and long-term reconstruction of Ukraine, which have been held since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. This year's Recovery Conference will be hosted by an EU member state for the first time.

As stated on the website, URC2024 will continue to implement the principles defined at the first Lugano Conference and bring together stakeholders. Following the principles of the reform conferences held until 2022, URC2024 will also demonstrate Ukraine's progress in implementing internal transformations, in particular in the context of economic sustainability and Ukraine's future accession to the EU.

The key goal of URC2024 is to consolidate sustainable international support for the recovery, reconstruction, reform and modernization of Ukraine. This includes emergency assistance to meet urgent needs, implementation of rapid recovery projects, creation of attractive conditions for business and private investment, and active involvement of civil society in the reconstruction process.

Heads of state and government, ministers and government officials, representatives of international and financial organizations, business and civil society are invited to participate in the Conference.