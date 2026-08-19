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China has returned a rocket's first stage to land for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2834 views

LandSpace's reusable Zhuque-3 rocket successfully returned its first stage after launch. Previously, it had only been landed on a sea platform.

China has returned a rocket's first stage to land for the first time

China successfully returned a rocket's first stage to Earth for the first time. The state-run news agency reported this as it seeks to advance its space program, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

The outlet notes that although this is the first successful case of returning a rocket stage to land, it is already the second such case following the successful return to an offshore platform in July.

China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the Zhuque-3 reusable rocket, developed by private aerospace company LandSpace, was launched on Wednesday morning, after which its first stage was returned.

We would add

The outlet notes that Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin have been recovering rockets since 2015, helping reduce launch costs by reusing equipment that would otherwise be discarded after delivering satellites and other payloads into space.

China to send astronaut on record year-long space mission amid Moon landing plans24.05.26, 07:19 • 6150 views

Xinhua reported that Wednesday's return also marked China's first use of deployable landing legs, calling the result "a major breakthrough in the country's reusable rocket technology."

On July 10, the first stage of the Long March-10B rocket separated from the second stage after launch and returned to a platform at sea. This time, it was successfully lifted using a net-based capture system.

The following day, Japan conducted the first test flight of an experimental reusable rocket, which took off and landed.

Japan is also trying to catch up in the technologies needed to reduce launch costs and compete in the global space market.

Antonina Tumanova

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