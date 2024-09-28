Biden plans to review the readiness of US troops in the Middle East

Biden plans to change the combat readiness of US military forces in the Middle East. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced his intention to review the combat readiness of the U.S. military in the Middle East.

Biden reportedly instructed the Pentagon to assess the current military presence in the region and, if necessary, make changes to strengthen deterrence and ensure US strategic interests.

The president also instructed American embassies in the region to take additional security measures. Earlier, the Biden administration reported that it had received no prior information about Israeli attacks on Beirut.