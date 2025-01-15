Biden decides to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism

The administration of current US President Joe Biden plans to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. This will happen as part of an agreement concluded with the assistance of the Catholic Church to release political prisoners on the island. This was reported on Tuesday, January 14, by the Associated Press , according to UNN.

The assessment has been completed and we have no information to confirm that Cuba is a state sponsor of terrorism - a source in the Biden administration said.

At the same time, the publication notes that Cuba may return to the list next week after the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

It is known that President-elect Donald Trump designated Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism shortly before he left office in January 2021, five years after President Barack Obama removed it from the list.

Trump's pick for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is a Cuban-American and advocates a tough policy toward Cuba. Mauricio Claver-Carone, the architect of Trump's hardline policy toward Latin America during his first administration, was selected as special envoy to Latin America.

Water shortage in Cuba exacerbates crisis, especially in Havana