Biden and Macron discuss Middle East and Ukraine during state visit

Biden and Macron discuss Middle East and Ukraine during state visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30805 views

Biden and Macron discussed efforts to prevent regional escalation in the Middle East, especially between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as well as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, during the French President's state visit to the United States.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday congratulated US President Joe Biden in Paris on a state visit that included talks on the Middle East, Ukraine and trade .

Details

The two countries will work harder to prevent a regional escalation of Israel's war with the militant group Hamas in Gaza and focus on easing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, Macron told reporters at the Elysee presidential palace with Biden.

"Together, we are redoubling our efforts to avoid a regional explosion, especially in Lebanon," Macron said.

Biden and Macron, who have spent the past few days honoring veterans and praising democratic values, did not answer questions from reporters.

Saturday's visit began with a ceremony near the iconic Arc de Triomphe, where the leaders paid tribute to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and a huge French flag hanging from the arch flew in the wind over their heads.

Biden and Macron, accompanied by their wives, congratulated the army veterans. Then, accompanied by French guards on horseback, they drove along the capital's famous avenue of the Champs-Elysees on their way to the Elysee Museum.

The day ended with dinner at the French presidential palace, where celebrities including Pharrell Williams and John McEnroe joined political and business leaders. Macron also welcomed 100-year-old World War II veteran Harold Terrence and his 96-year-old fiancee Jeanne Sverlin as guests. The couple got married earlier on Saturday.

addition

Biden and Macron have a warm relationship, despite past tensions over the submarine deal with Australia. Biden received Macron on a state visit to the White House in 2022.

They coincide in Ukraine's support for their countries and opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the joint road map published by the presidents included a commitment to support efforts to use frozen Russian assets to help Kiev.

Seizing profits from Russian assets has raised concerns among some countries, but a U.S. Treasury Department official said on Tuesday that the United States and its G7 partners have made progress .

Biden said that if Putin succeeds in the war with Ukraine, he will not stop there.

This is much more than Ukraine. The whole of Europe will be under threat, but we will not allow this. The United States stands firmly on the side of Ukraine. We stand on the side of our allies. And we are on the side of France

Biden said

If Ukraine is allowed to fall, Poland and countries along the border with Russia will fall next - Biden04.06.24, 19:17 • 24253 views

