On January 26, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that American citizen Anastasia Nufer had been released from a Belarusian prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to Marco Rubio's X-account and Radio Liberty.

Thanks to the leadership of the President of the United States (Donald Trump - ed.), Belarus has just unilaterally released the innocent American Anastasia Nufer, who was captured during the time of Joe Biden - Marco Rubio wrote .

Radio Liberty notes that the details of Nufer's detention remain unclear, and her name has not been mentioned in the public sphere before. Minsk has never disclosed her name, and Washington does not release the names of detained Americans abroad without the consent of their families.

On January 26, Belarus held presidential "elections," which the European Commission called fictitious and illegitimate. The Belarusian state news agency BELTA released exit poll data, which expectedly gave Alexander Lukashenko a victory with over 87% of the vote.

