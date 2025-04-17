$41.220.04
Beet prices in Ukraine have doubled due to high demand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3420 views

In Ukraine, beet prices have doubled compared to last year due to high demand and reduced stocks. Farmers are raising prices, and further growth is expected.

Beet prices in Ukraine have doubled due to high demand

In Ukraine, since the beginning of April this year, beet prices have doubled compared to last year. This is due to a surge in the purchase of wholesale batches of this product, writes UNN with reference to EastFruit.

Details

According to the producers themselves, the demand for root crops in Ukraine can already be called a hype. Stocks of this product in farms are rapidly decreasing, while the number of applications for the purchase of wholesale batches of beets is constantly growing.

This situation allowed farmers to raise selling prices in this segment almost every day. As a result, today farms ship these vegetables in the range of UAH 20-26/kg ($0.49-0.63/kg), which is on average 17% more expensive than at the end of last working week.

Market players attribute such high prices to a significant reduction in the production of table beets in Ukraine this season, primarily due to unfavorable weather conditions in Ukraine in the summer of 2024. As a result, most farmers have already announced the end of the sales season, and stocks of this product in the warehouses of other farms have already been depleted.

At the moment, prices for table beets in Ukraine are already on average twice as high as in the same period last year. At the same time, most key market players predict further price increases in this segment. As demand for these root crops continues to grow, and supply is rapidly declining.

Addition

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian market continues to grow prices for table beets. In January, they increased by an average of 24%.

In Ukraine, in February 2025, there was a reduction in agricultural production. The reason for this is the smaller production volumes of most types of livestock products.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyAgronomy newsFinance
Ukraine
