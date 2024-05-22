Beat women in the middle of the street: a man was detained in Dnipro

In Dnipro, a man was detained who beat women right in the middle of the street, First Deputy Head of the patrol Police Department Alexey Beloshitsky said, reports UNN.

Details

"I beat women right in the middle of the street. found, detained.",- wrote Biloshitsky in Telegram.

According to him, then the man is awaiting investigation and trial.

The reasons for the attack on women are not reported.