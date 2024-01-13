Another 700 plus: General Staff updates data on liquidated occupants

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 369160 people, 6065 tanks and 329 aircraft, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/13/24 are estimated at:

- personnel - about 369160 (+700) people,

- tanks - 6065 (+5) units,

- armored combat vehicles - 11269 (+15) units,

- artillery systems - 8728 (+18) units,

- MLRS - 957 (+0) units,

- air defense systems - 646 (+4) units,

- aircraft - 329 (+0) units,

- helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6848 (+12),

- cruise missiles - 1806 (+0),

- ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

- submarines - 1 (+0) units,

- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11632 (+20) units,

- special equipment - 1345 (+6)

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reported that the Russian army's offensive is failing. The enemy is suffering heavy losses.