Airbus to cut 2,500 jobs in its defense and space division
Kyiv • UNN
Airbus plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs in its defense and space division due to a “challenging business environment.” The cuts will affect 7% of the workforce, with specific positions to be determined after discussions with trade unions.
The aircraft manufacturer Boeing wants to cut jobs. The reason: the crisis in the defense and space sectors.
Writes UNN with reference to CNN.
Airbus has announced plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs in its defense and space division, citing a “challenging business environment” characterized by problems including rising costs and “rapid changes in warfare.
In the wake of $3 billion in losses: Walgreens pharmacy chain to close more than 1,000 stores in the US16.10.24, 16:37 • 12791 view
The business unit currently employs about 35,000 people. Thus, seven percent of the workforce in the region will be affected by the cuts. The exact locations will be determined at the end of the year after discussions with trade unions and works councils.
To recap
Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, delay the first deliveries of the 777X aircraft by a year and post a $5 billion loss for the third quarter as the company's situation continues to deteriorate due to a month-long strike.
russia cuts consular staff in Norway to two people15.10.24, 02:08 • 15948 views