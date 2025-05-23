70 collaborators left Ukraine for Russia in exchange for Ukrainian hostages - project "I want to return"

On Friday, May 23, 70 collaborators left Ukraine for Russia as part of an exchange. At the same time, dozens of Ukrainian civilian hostages returned home from Russian captivity - they had been illegally detained by the Russian authorities for years. This is reported by UNN with reference to the "I want to my own" project.

Details

Currently, the project website has profiles of 31 collaborators who left Ukraine today. All these profiles are available on the website with the note "Departed".

Reference

The "I Want to My Own" project is a public database of Russian agents, traitors and collaborators who want to go to Russia in exchange for the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity. This project is a joint project of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Let us remind you

Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, reported on the first return home of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity within the framework of the "1000 for 1000" format.

Lubinets also published a video in which Ukrainian soldiers released from Russian captivity do not hold back emotions from returning home.

At the same time, as President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, the exchange of prisoners with Russia will be continued this weekend. This was agreed upon during a meeting of Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Turkey.