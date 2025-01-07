380 attacks per day: occupants attacked 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia

Over the past day, 380 strikes were recorded in 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

The occupation forces of the terrorist country continue intensive shelling of Zaporizhzhia region.

In particular, three air strikes took place in Stepnohirsk and Pyatikhatky. More than two hundred drones of various types attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske.

In addition, two attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit the areas of Lobkove and Mala Tokmachka, and 134 artillery strikes hit the same areas, as well as Gulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Bilohirya, Malynivka and Olhivske.

In total, 8 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of these attacks. However, according to local authorities, there were no civilian casualties.