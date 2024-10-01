29 out of 32 enemy-launched “Shaheeds” shot down over Ukraine at night
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported shooting down 29 of 32 Russian Shahed attack drones over Ukraine at night. The attack was carried out from the territory of Russia and occupied Crimea, and countermeasures were taken in seven regions of Ukraine.
Overnight, 29 out of 32 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops were shot down in the skies over Ukraine. This was reported on Tuesday by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
On the night of October 1, the enemy allegedly attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed strike UAVs (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea).
As a result of air combat, Ukrainian aviation, air defense and electronic warfare forces shot down 29 attack UAVs in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Sumy and Dnipro regions
As a result of electronic warfare countermeasures, three enemy drones were lost locally, but without any consequences.
