23 people killed in school bus fire in Thailand

At least 23 people were killed in a school bus fire in Thailand. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

According to local police, a bus carrying schoolchildren caught fire on Tuesday, and all the bodies were found inside the vehicle.

Due to severe burns, the victims can only be identified through DNA testing.

The head of the search operations said that many of the bodies belonged to children who tried to escape. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, so police continue to search for him.